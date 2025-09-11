Zurich Film Festival will show 114 films and honour Russell Crowe

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The 21st Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) will screen 114 films, including 16 Swiss productions and 41 European or world premieres, from September 25 to October 5. Actor Russell Crowe will receive an honorary lifetime achievement award.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The high number of films premiering shows the confidence the industry has in the ZFF, said festival director Christian Junge to the media in Zurich on Thursday. Together with festival president Doris Fiala, he listed the names of the big screen stars who will be visiting the festival on the banks of the river Limmat.

While the names of Colin Farrell, Dakota Johnson, Benedict Cumberbatch and Noah Baumbach had already been announced, Russell Crowe’s presence had not been announced until today. The 61-year-old New Zealand actor will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Film fans will also be able to see him on the festival’s big screen in the film “Nuremberg” in the role of Nazi war criminal Hermann Göring.

