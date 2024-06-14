Zurich art museum to remove suspected Nazi-looted works

Part of the E.G. Bührle collection at the Kunsthaus Zurich. Keystone/Walter Bieri

During a further provenance assessment, the E.G. Bührle Collection has found five works that could fall under the scope of the latest guidelines for dealing with Nazi-looted art. The works will be removed from an exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zürich.

The re-examination of the provenance of the works was based on the a new set of best practices for dealing with looted art published by the US State Department in March of this year, the E.G. Bührle Collection Foundation announced on Friday.

The paintings in question are by Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh and Paul Gauguin, among others. According to the statement, the foundation intends to seek fair and equitable solutions with the descendants or other legal successors of the former owners.

+ Read more: Looted art: the woman tackling Switzerland’s historical burden

In addition to the five works that could fall under the new best practices, a further work has been identified as a case that requires special consideration.

