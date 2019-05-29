This content was published on May 29, 2019 3:32 PM

The Swiss National Museum (pictured) will get more funding if the new budget is approved. (sda-ats)

The Federal Council wants to spend around CHF943 million ($937 million) on culture over a four-year period. The lion’s share is earmarked for cinema.

On Wednesday the council, Switzerland’s executive branch, announced its planned culture budget for 2021-2024. One area of focus is digital change, which concerns all areas and institutions – in particular, the film industry, which is affected by the increase in online platforms. For this reason, the Swiss government wants to improve access to Swiss film heritage. The proposed budget, which will go to parliament for consultation, includes CHF211 million for Swiss cinema.

Another CHF181 million is to go to Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetiaexternal link, and CHF147 million is budgeted for promoting culture.

“The promotion of culture is important for Switzerland,” Interior Minister Alain Berset said at a press conference in Bern. Another CHF135 million is earmarked for the various branches of the Swiss National Museumexternal link, an increase over previous years.

Berset also mentioned the importance of “social cohesion” in the form of school exchange activities between language communities, both for pupils and teachers. The Federal Council also wants to introduce a music programme for gifted youth.

The consultation process will last until September 20, 2019.









Keystone-SDA/sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram