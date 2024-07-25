Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Cyberattacks on Olympics are inevitable, says French Prime Minister

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Cyberattacks on the Paris Olympics are inevitable and France will do everything in its power to limit the impact they may have on the event, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Thursday.

“We are a target. There will be cyberattacks. The key thing is to limit their impact,” Attal told reporters at the headquarters of France’s ANSSI software security agency.

The technology risks faced by the Paris Olympics were highlighted earlier this month by a global tech outage involving the company CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike’s problems last week forced broadcasters off air and left customers without access to services such as healthcare or banking, and it also affected some operations of the organisers of the Paris Games.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR