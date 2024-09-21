Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Cyprus signs MoU with Greece on ‘world’s longest’ subsea electric cable

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

NICOSIA (Reuters) – Greece and Cyprus have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to press ahead with a subsea electric cable linking continental Europe to the East Mediterranean, the energy ministries of the two countries said on Saturday.

The Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) cable will link transmission networks of Europe to Cyprus in a project costing 1.9 billion euros ($2.12 billion), and later stretch to Israel.

On completion, project promoters say it would be “the world’s longest” such high-voltage cable at 1,240 km (770.5 miles) and also the deepest at 3,000 metres.

Based on the MoU signed on Friday night, work on the project will resume in coming days, the two ministries said on Saturday.

Cyprus has proven gas reserves but they have not been tapped. The island still relies on heavy fuel oil to generate electricity, with costs to consumers considerably more than their counterparts in continental Europe.

Although not disputing the need for alternative sources of energy or the GSI itself, there had been hold-ups on the Cyprus end as Nicosia sought clarifications on the total cost of the project, its viability and any liabilities for unforeseen delays.

“This is a project of strategic importance for Cyprus, Greece and the EU since it will link Cyprus to the electricity network of Europe, facilitating its energy transition and the aim of Greece to be a conduit of clean energy,” the ministries said.

($1 = 0.8959 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
88 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR