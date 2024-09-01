Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Czech finance ministry submits 2025 budget draft to cut deficit by 9%

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Finance Ministry has submitted a 2025 budget draft with a 9% lower deficit to the government, saying it will bring record investments while narrowing the fiscal gap to around 2% of gross domestic product.

The budget draft, submitted at a midnight deadline on Saturday, counts on a deficit of 230 billion crowns ($10.2 billion), down from a planned gap of 252 billion crowns and forecasted fiscal gap of 2.5% of GDP this year.

“We have prepared a budget draft for next year in which there is the most money historically for investment and at the same time we are cutting the deficit to GDP to a level around 2%,” Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on the X platform on Sunday.

The draft includes maintaining defence spending at the country’s NATO commitment of 2% of GDP, higher salaries for teachers, and tens of billions more for investments, the finance ministry and government officials said.

Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said last month he would not propose an early end to a windfall tax on energy companies and banks next year, which has mainly fallen on electricity producer CEZ and is due to expire at the end of 2025.

The budget forecasts a 146.1 billion crown rise in income and 124.1 billion crown spending increase.

The ministry has forecast economic growth to pick up next year to 2.7% after cutting its outlook for this year to 1.1%, amid a slow recovery from an inflation surge that hit households.

The government will debate the budget, during which money could be shifted between departments, before submitting a final version to parliament by the end of September.

The Pirates party, a junior member of the ruling five-party centre-right coalition, told CTK news agency on Sunday it would seek more money for housing, calling the current draft unacceptable.

The Czech government has put itself on a steady consolidation path since the deficit hit a record 420 billion crowns in 2021 after the global COVID pandemic, while energy price surges after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 increased aid spending for people and firms affected.

The 2023 budget deficit reached 288.5 billion crowns.

($1 = 22.6480 Czech crowns)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
70 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR