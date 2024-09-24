Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Czech PM dismisses outgoing junior party chief from cabinet

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday he would propose the dismissal of Development Minister Ivan Bartos, who heads a junior ruling party, from the cabinet due to problems in digitalising the state system of issuing building permits.

The dismissal, expected by the end of September, comes after Bartos said he would resign as chief of the Pirate party after their poor showing in regional elections over the weekend. Fiala said he would ask the Pirates to propose a new minister and was not expelling the party from government.

