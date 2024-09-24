Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Czech PM to dismiss outgoing junior party chief from cabinet

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday he would propose to the president the dismissal of Development Minister Ivan Bartos, a surprising step that may weaken the centre-right coalition.

Fiala said the dismissal of Bartos, the outgoing head of a junior ruling party, was due to problems in digitalising the state system of issuing building permits.

President Petr Pavel will officially need to fire Bartos.

The planned dismissal, which Fiala said would take effect as of Sept 30, came after Bartos said he would resign as chief of the Pirate party after their poor showing in regional elections over the weekend.

The Pirate party did not immediately comment on Fiala’s announcement which came shortly after he met Bartos on Tuesday.

Bartos has been weakened by an outcry from state administrators, builders and architects due to faults in implementing a system of issuing building permits in place since July.

In the weekend election, his party lost nearly all seats in regional assemblies, prompting Bartos to say he was quitting as party chairman.

Fiala, who heads a five-party ruling coalition, praised two other ministers from the Pirate party, including Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky who has been the main voice of the government’s strong pro-Ukraine stance in its war with Russia.

“I am not giving a notice on the coalition agreement, I am asking the Pirates to propose a new candidate for the post,” Fiala told a televised briefing.

The Pirates have just four seats in the 200-seat lower house of deputies and the ruling coalition would maintain a slim majority if they leave government ranks.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

