Czech police detonate World War Two bomb at Orlen’s Litvinov refinery

This content was published on
1 minute

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech police have detonated a World War Two bomb found last week at Polish group Orlen’s Litvinov refinery, whose production has been stopped since the discovery, live Czech TV footage showed on Friday.

Police said on X social media platform that first indications from the detonation site in the refinery compound showed no visible significant damage.

Police had prepared for the controlled explosion for several days, creating a wall of sandbags around the bomb.

