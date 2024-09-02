Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Czech police find some 30 migrants in truck, one dead

This content was published on
1 minute

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech police detained some 30 migrants and found one dead person in a truck near Prague on a highway to Germany on Monday evening, police and emergency service said on social network X.

“All indications are showing they are transit migrants and unfortunately first information says there is one dead person,” police said.

A police spokesman declined to give information on the nationality of the migrants or other details.

The foreign-registered truck was stopped after 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) on the 18th km (11th mile) of the D8 highway leading from Prague to the German city of Dresden, police said.

The ASCR emergency service said on X that rescuers unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate an unconscious woman, aged around 30. Others did not require hospitalisation, it said.

The Czech Republic is a frequent transit route for migrants seeking to reach neighbouring Germany.

