Czech Republic nominates industry minister Sikela for EU commission, Czech TV says

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech government on Wednesday nominated Jozef Sikela, who helped steer the European Union’s response to the energy crisis following Russia’s attack on Ukraine in 2022, as its member of the new European Commission, Czech Television reported.

Sikela has been industry and trade minister, a portfolio including energy, in the centre-right government since 2021, and was involved in EU’s crisis planning during the Czech EU presidency in the second half of 2022.

The Czech Republic has been looking for an energy or economic portfolio for Sikela within the Commission, but has not formally revealed any preference.

A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ursula von der Leyen won a second term as president of the European Commission last month after pledging to create a continental “defence union”, and to stay the course on Europe’s green transition while cushioning its burden on industry.

In the coming weeks, she will propose her team of commissioners, who will face individual hearings from European Parliament lawmakers before a final vote on the whole Commission later in the year.