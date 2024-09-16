Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Czech Republic reported bird flu outbreak on farm, WOAH says

PARIS (Reuters) – The Czech Republic has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, on a poultry farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

The virus killed 52 geese at a farm in the town of Martinice u Breznice, with another 848 birds slaughtered, the WOAH said, citing Czech authorities.

Bird flu can be deadly for poultry and has ravaged farm flocks worldwide in recent years. Health officials are also grappling with transmission beyond birds, including among dairy cows and farm workers in the United States.

