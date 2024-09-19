Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Czechs to provide $1.3 billion for flood damage in 2024 budget amendment

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech finance ministry will provide 30 billion crowns ($1.34 billion) to tackle flood damage under an amendment of its 2024 budget and will allocate a further 10 billion crowns next year for the same purpose, news agency CTK reported on Thursday.

The worst floods to hit central Europe in at least two decades have left a trail of destruction across central Europe, killing at least 24 people.

In the Czech Republic, where the death toll now stands at five people, water levels are receding.

The Czech government had planned a 252 billion crown central budget deficit this year, but that will now rise to 282 billion crowns due to the costs of tackling the floods, CTK cited Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura as saying.

Before the expected change, the ministry had forecast an overall fiscal gap, which takes regional governments and other funds into account, of 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, below European Union limits.

The additional funds are equal to about 0.38% of GDP.

Another 10 billion crowns will be allocated in the 2025 budget, CTK said, and the planned deficit will rise to 240 billion crowns, from 230 billion.

“Now we are all straining to repair the damage caused by the devastating floods,” Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on X on Thursday.

“Immediately afterwards, massive investment will be needed to rebuild the affected area, and the government will make CZK 40 billion available for this (over two years).”

($1 = 22.4600 Czech crowns)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
58 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
45 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR