Danish man avoids extradition to India in arms smuggling case, court rules

This content was published on
1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – A Danish court said on Thursday it had rejected a request by India for the extradition of a Danish national wanted by the Asian nation over a 1995 weapons smuggling case.

India has for years sought to have Niels Holck extradited to stand trial on suspicion of supplying a West Bengal riot movement with around four tons of weapons.

Sending Holck to India would violate Denmark’s extradition act due to a risk that he would be subjected to treatment in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights, the court ruled.

A Danish public prosecutor, who last year nominated Holck for a handover to stand trial in India, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Holck previously admitted in a Danish court that he was onboard a Russian cargo plane with six others, smuggling weapons into West Bengal on the night of Dec. 17 1995.

