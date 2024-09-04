Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Danish police detain activist Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest

This content was published on
1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danish police on Wednesday apprehended activist Greta Thunberg at a Copenhagen protest against the war in Gaza, a spokesperson for the student group organising the demonstration said.

Six people were detained at the scene at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

Police declined to confirm the identities of any of those arrested but a spokesperson for the Students Against the Occupation told Reuters that Thunberg had been held.

A picture of Thunberg published by daily Ekstra Bladet showed Thunberg wearing what the newspaper said were handcuffs.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Isabelle Yr Carlsson, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

