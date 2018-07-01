This content was published on July 1, 2018 11:26 AM Jul 1, 2018 - 11:26

Only five of 59 multinationals contacted readily provided data they held on clients.

Swiss companies were among those that dragged their heels over providing client data as required by Swiss Data Protection Act.

According to an analysis of 10,000 requests by paper SonntagsZeitung, only five of 59 multinationals contacted readily provided data they held on clients. The others refused, kept postponing, or let the 30-day deadline pass without reply, says the article published on Sunday. Among the Swiss firms in this category include Swiss International Airlines, as well as Swatch and Richemont watch groups.

The requests for information were made via an app called One Thing Less that enables users to send a list of seven questionsexternal link to 59 companiesexternal link regarding use of their personal data. Swiss International Airlines refused to accept questions via the app and demanded a signed power of attorney letter and a copy of an identity document to entertain requests. The Swatch group only responded when contacted directly by the paper. The excuse given was that it needed questions on client data to be more specific, such as naming the subsidiary concerned.





