Death toll from Russian strike on Ukraine’s Poltava up to 55

1 minute

(Reuters) – The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a military institute in the east central Ukrainian town of Poltava on Tuesday rose to 55 as the rescue operation was completed, the emergency service said on Thursday.

Moscow’s troops hit the educational facility with two extremely hard-to-intercept ballistic missiles, and the Ukrainian officials said people barely had time to seek shelter.

The deadliest single attack of this year wounded 328 others, the emergency service added on the Telegram messaging app. Regional governor Filip Pronin said 27 people were in intensive care.

The rescue operation continued for three days but had to be stopped due to new air raid alerts, officials said. Experts were now working to identify bodies’ remains.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said the strike targeted soldiers and foreign instructors.

Ukraine’s land forces said that military personnel had been killed in the strike but did not provide details.

Moscow’s troops stepped up missile strikes on Ukraine in recent weeks attacking energy infrastructure and civilian facilities.

The day after the deadly Poltava attack, Russian drones and missiles hit the Ukrainian western city of Lviv, close to the border with NATO member Poland. Seven people were killed, including four from the same family, leaving only the father alive.