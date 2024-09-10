Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Death toll in Vietnam from Typhoon Yagi rises to 58

HANOI (Reuters) – Typhoon Yagi and the landslides and floods it triggered have killed at least 58 people and 40 others are missing in northern Vietnam, the disaster management agency said on Tuesday.

Most of the victims were killed in landslides and flash floods, the agency said in a report, adding that nearly 750 people have been injured.

The typhoon made landfall on Saturday on Vietnam’s northeastern coast, devastating a large swath of industrial and residential areas and bringing heavy rains that caused dangerous floods and landslides.

Several rivers in northern Vietnam have risen to alarming levels, leaving villages and residential areas inundated, according to the agency and state media.

A 30-year-old bridge over the Red River in the northern province of Phu Tho collapsed on Monday, leaving eight missing, according to a statement from the provincial People’s Committee.

Authorities have subsequently banned or limited traffic on other bridges across the river, including Chuong Duong Bridge in Hanoi, according to state media reports.

