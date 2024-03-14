Football hooliganism: new measures to come into force next season

The introduction of personalised tickets is not yet on the agenda. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Despite criticism from clubs and the Swiss Football League, new measures to prevent violence at football matches will come into force from next season.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

However, the introduction of personalised tickets is not yet on the agenda.

The cascade model, consisting of four levels of sanctions that are triggered automatically, has been unanimously rejected by stakeholders in Swiss football, who consider it ineffective and disproportionate, they told media on Thursday.

However, the working group set up by the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors (an umbrella group for the country’s regional police forces) has decided to apply the model from next season. Measures are above all “preventive” before being “punitive”, said Karin Kayser-Frutschi, co-president of the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors.

Personalised tickets are not included in the new measures, but the authorities have announced that they will seek legal advice if they are ever introduced.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp/amva

