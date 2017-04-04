Debut venture Launching the Shiva watch collection Business ... Print comment Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... Embed code <iframe src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43083528' width='640' height='360' name='Launching the Shiva watch collection'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. Apr 4, 2017 - 14:30 Shivani Masrani and Nikki Maan knew nothing about the watch industry when an idea for a watch struck them. A couple of years later their watch collection - with references to the Hindu God Shiva - made its debut at the Baselworld watch fair.