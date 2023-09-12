Defective Gotthard road tunnel false ceiling removed

The defective Gotthard road tunnel has caused traffic problems. © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

The defective false ceiling in the Gotthard road tunnel has been dismantled. The necessary work was completed on Tuesday morning, as the Federal Roads Office (FRO) announced.

According to a press release, the work is currently on track. The FRO continues to assess that the Gotthard road tunnel can be reopened to traffic this week.

Work is currently underway to secure the existing ceiling elements. Construction work will then begin to replace the defective false ceiling. A steel structure with the same cross-sectional area has been installed.

With this design, the functionality of the exhaust air duct can be guaranteed when the tunnel is put into operation. In the event of a fire, the smoke is extracted from the roadway via the exhaust air duct, writes the FRO.

The false ceiling suffered a technical defect over a length of 25 metres on Sunday afternoon.

