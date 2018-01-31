This content was published on January 31, 2018 2:55 PM Jan 31, 2018 - 14:55

Defence attachés are an integral part of Switzerland’s diplomatic missions abroad

(Keystone)

The Federal Council has approved the creation of three new defence attaché posts in Kiev, Singapore and Sub-Saharan Africa. They will handle all defence, security and military relations with the host country and provide advice to the Swiss mission.

According to the government announcement on Wednesday, the Kiev post will be created this year, that in Singapore in 2019, and Sub-Saharan African country in 2020. The posts will be funded by a reallocation of existing budgets with no additional costs to the Swiss taxpayer.

“The creation of the new posts is in line with developments in security policy in Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa, which may have a direct or indirect impact on Switzerland,” said the government statement.

Defence attachés are an integral part of Switzerland’s diplomatic missions abroad with a clear mandate to represent Swiss interests in military matters.

Switzerland maintains a total of 17 defence attaché offices globally: Abu Dhabi, Amman, Ankara, Beijing, Belgrade, Berlin, Cairo, Islamabad, London, Madrid, Moscow, New Delhi, Paris, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna and Washington.

swissinfo.ch/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.