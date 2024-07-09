Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Defence minister urges Ukrainians throughout Europe to join new legion

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov urged his compatriots throughout Europe on Tuesday to sign up for a Ukrainian legion to be based in neighbouring Poland, describing it as a key step in improving battle readiness with Western help.

The creation of the unit, part of a security agreement with Poland, appeared to be a means to boost the ranks of Ukraine’s military against numerically superior Russian forces. It was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw on Monday.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

Despite considerable help from its Western allies and the resumption of U.S. aid after a break of several months because of disputes in Congress, Ukraine is still taking on an enemy with greater numbers of personnel and weapons.

CONTEXT

Ukraine has devised several schemes to maintain and increase personnel levels in its Armed Forces, including passage of a mobilisation law in April lowering the draft age to 25 from 27 and closing loopholes against men avoiding the draft.

Umerov said the plan would also provide Ukrainian servicemen with the most modern and sophisticated hardware available from Kyiv’s western partners.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR