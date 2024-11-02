Delayed Gaza polio vaccinations to resume on Saturday, agencies say

reuters_tickers

1 minute

(Reuters) -The third phase of a delayed polio vaccination campaign in Gaza will begin on Saturday, aid organisations said on Friday, after the rollout was derailed by Israeli bombardments, mass displacement and lack of access.

The polio campaign began on Sept. 1 after the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed in August that a baby was partially paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years.

The humanitarian pause to conduct the campaign had been agreed but WHO and the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF said the area covered by the agreement had been substantially reduced from the previous pause in September, and would now cover only Gaza City.

The final phase of the campaign had aimed to reach an estimated 119,000 children under 10 years old in northern Gaza with a second dose of novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2). However, achieving this target is now unlikely due to access constraints, the statement said.

COGAT, the Israeli army’s Palestinian civilian affairs agency, said it was helping to coordinate the three-day campaign and once it was complete, there would be an assessment to decide whether the schedule would be extended.

“This coordination will ensure that the population can safely reach medical centers where the vaccines will be administered,” it said in a statement.

(Writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by Friederike Heine and Ros Russell)