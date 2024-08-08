Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Deliveroo reports first-half profit and positive cash flow

LONDON (Reuters) – British meal delivery company Deliveroo said it had achieved the twin milestones of profit and free cash flow in the six months to end-June as demand from customers stabilised.

It reported profit of 1.3 million pounds ($1.65 million) on Thursday, compared to a loss of 83 million pounds a year ago, and free cash flow of 3.2 million pounds, up from a negative cash flow of 27.7 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7877 pounds)

