This content was published on December 8, 2017 11:00 AM Dec 8, 2017 - 11:00

Are there ways of judging how politically involved young people are other than looking at voter turnout?



Organic and fair trade products are booming. However, sales figures don't tell the whole story. When people decide to buy something out of conviction, shopping can become a form of political participation.

Political scientist Birte Gundelach is a specialist in this area, and is working on ways to figure out what motivates people to buy products with such labels.

This is the latest report in our series in which researchers take us 'Inside the Democracy Labs'.



