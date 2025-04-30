The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss government favours simple majority referendum for EU vote

The proposed Swiss-EU political deal should be decided by a simple majority of voters at the ballot box, without a double cantonal majority, the government recommends.

Keystone-SDA

Parliament will have the final say on the mode of referendum used to decide the issue.

The optional referendum on international treaties is the most constitutionally sound and politically viable solution, according to the government in a press release. By choosing this option, it is demonstrating its desire for political continuity and consistency.

The Federal Council says it is following its previous practice and ensuring the continuity of Switzerland’s European policy. This approach corresponds to that adopted for the Bilateral Agreements I and II, even though the Schengen/Dublin agreements provided for a more extensive dynamic adoption of law than the current package of agreements.

The government has made it clear, however, that its decision does not prejudge the question of a mandatory “sui generis” referendum on international treaties, i.e. the need for a double majority referendum. It thus leaves room for manoeuvre for parliament and the cantons. The Federal Assembly will take a final decision on this issue during the debates.

The Federal Council reiterated the need for stable and reliable relations with the EU in view of the current tense geopolitical situation. The texts of the agreements negotiated last year are due to be initialled in May. The opening of a consultation procedure on the package of agreements, as well as on the structure of the project and the type of referendum, is scheduled for before the summer.

The government has also said that it will submit to parliament four separate federal decrees subject to referendum: one on the stabilisation of bilateral relations and three on the development of bilateral relations in the areas of food safety, electricity and health. This procedure respects the constitutional principle of unity of subject matter.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

