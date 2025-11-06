Swiss politician Alfred Heer died of natural causes
The Zurich public prosecutor's office has concluded there were no indications of third-party intervention in the death of Swiss People's Party parliamentarian Alfred Heer. The cause of death was an acute heart problem.
The public prosecutor’s office confirmed to the Keystone-ATS agency information to this effect published today by the Tages-Anzeiger. According to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Heer was already suffering from a serious heart disease.
The 63-year-old died suddenly on September 19, during the autumn session of the Federal Assembly. The politician had passed away in a side street on Langstrasse. Rescuers were only able to pronounce him dead.
Heer was a member of the Swiss House of Representatives and the Council of Europe for many years. He entered politics in 1994 when he was elected to the City Council of the City of Zurich, then he was a member of the Grand Council and from 2007 he sat on the national House of Representatives.
In 2011 he was elected to the Council of Europe.
