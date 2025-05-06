‘Collegiality’ – a concept at the heart of Swiss governance

The Swiss Federal Council, or government, is made up of seven ministers from four different political parties. As such, they often disagree on things – but in public they try to present a united front.

Domhnall O'Sullivan As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo.ch since 2017.

It’s not just a question of being polite: the principle of “collegiality”, or taking decisions as a collective body, without one minister being more important than any other, is anchored in Switzerland’s federal constitution.

How exactly does it work – and what are the advantages? Check out the video above as well as our explainer article to find out more.

