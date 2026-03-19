Could direct democracy put the brakes on trade?

I am a specialist in creating digital content and managing social media platforms, combining expertise in communication with a sharp eye for trends. I conduct weekly research on Swiss media to produce a press review of the most important topics and stay constantly attuned to opportunities for developing innovative journalistic products. I hold a degree in Sociology from Valencia (Spain) and Bern (Switzerland), with a specialisation in Media Studies. My professional experience includes journalism, digital content creation, podcast production, and multimedia content creation.
As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo.ch since 2017.
At a time when global trade rules are weakening, countries are looking to bolster their exports and diversify their agreements. But Switzerland faces a unique challenge: the power of the ballot box.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.