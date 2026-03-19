Could direct democracy put the brakes on trade?

1 minute

José Kress I am a specialist in creating digital content and managing social media platforms, combining expertise in communication with a sharp eye for trends. I conduct weekly research on Swiss media to produce a press review of the most important topics and stay constantly attuned to opportunities for developing innovative journalistic products. I hold a degree in Sociology from Valencia (Spain) and Bern (Switzerland), with a specialisation in Media Studies. My professional experience includes journalism, digital content creation, podcast production, and multimedia content creation. Domhnall O'Sullivan As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo.ch since 2017. Other language: 1 Español es ¿Afecta la democracia directa a la economía? Original Read more: ¿Afecta la democracia directa a la economía?

At a time when global trade rules are weakening, countries are looking to bolster their exports and diversify their agreements. But Switzerland faces a unique challenge: the power of the ballot box.

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More Trade policy Could direct democracy trip up Swiss trade deals? This content was published on As global trade rules fray, countries are scrambling to shore up export markets and diversify partners. For Switzerland, this could come with an added complication: the ballot box. Read more: Could direct democracy trip up Swiss trade deals?