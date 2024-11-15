Critics of proposed Swiss nuclear waste site want a referendum

It has been known since September 2022 that a nuclear waste repository is to be established in the municipality of Stadel in canton Zurich. The government and parliament will begin decision-making on the repository from 2029 and construction is scheduled to start in 2045.
However, even before the responsible authority submits the license application next week, resistance is spreading. A committee is demanding that even if parliament approves the repository, the people must also vote on the project.
Will nuclear waste ever be as welcome in Switzerland as it is in Sweden?
A site has finally been chosen to store Switzerland's nuclear waste. But why didn't the locals have a say in the matter?
“A decision with a million-year impact belongs before the people,” the opposition committee proclaimed while launching a national debate at a press conference in Bern on Friday. Such a complex issue requires the approval of the population of the whole of Switzerland, the committee added.
