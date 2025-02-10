Post-vote survey: scant support for environmental responsibility initiative

The Swiss do not want to be restricted by environmental protection. According to a post-vote survey, however, the rejection of the initiative on environmental responsibility was significantly more pronounced among men than among women.

For 79% of men, the restrictions brought about by the initiative were unacceptable, according to the supplementary survey to the post-vote poll carried out by the Leewas Institute for 20 Minuten and Tamedia, published on Monday. However, only 61% of women voted no. Overall, the percentage of women who voted no in Sunday’s vote was 69.8%.

The Young Greens’ initiative aimed to preserve and protect the environment. For economic activities and consumption, only those resources that nature can replace should be used. This would have required a radical change.

The “no” to this proposal cuts across almost all population groups, the survey shows: whether they live in the country or in the city, whether they are young or old, whether they have a high or low income, they all clearly voted against the initiative.

University educated more in favour

With 42% in favour, the Young Greens’ initiative was more popular with university degree holders and graduates of universities of applied sciences. On the other hand, only 22% of those with an apprenticeship or business diploma were in favour.

In terms of political parties, the initiative received the most support from the Green Party (75%). The Social Democrats were also keen (62%) but the Liberal Greens, on the other hand, were opposed (60% no). With 92% and 93% against, the Radicals and the Swiss People’s Party were the most opposed to the initiative.

Seniors and rural dwellers more hostile

About 73% of people aged 50 and over voted “no”, compared with 64% of young voters aged 18 to 34. Almost as many urban voters rejected the initiative (63%). In the countryside, the “no” vote was even clearer (74%).

A total of 16,711 people took part in the online survey between February 6 and 9. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

