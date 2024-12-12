Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Democracy

Swiss court refuses to annul vote raising women’s retirement age

Federal Court rejects appeals on AHV vote
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss court refuses to annul vote raising women’s retirement age
Listening: Swiss court refuses to annul vote raising women’s retirement age

The Federal Supreme Court has rejected a bid to annul a vote that raised the age of retirement for women in Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The legal objection was made by Green Party and the Socialist Women’s Party on the grounds that voters were deceived with misleading information ahead of the September 2022 referendum.

+ How faulty figures undermine Swiss democracy

The principle of rejection was scarcely discussed during the hearing. Instead, the judges debated the seriousness of the violation of political rights caused by the Federal Council’s misinformation.

In the absence of agreement on how to characterise this violation, they decided not to mention it in the grounds of the judgment.

On the other hand, the judges agreed that legal certainty precluded the annulment of the vote. The revision of the pension law was linked to another reform, which was put to the vote at the same time.

An annulment of the former would have extended to the latter. However, some of the measures included in this package have already been in force since January 1, 2024, such as the increase in the VAT rate.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

