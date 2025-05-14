The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The Swiss militia principle – what’s it all about?

The militia system is an important principle in Swiss democracy. It reflects the idea that citizens should assume public responsibilities in a range of jobs and areas, such as fire brigades, lay judges, school boards or in parliament. Watch the video above to learn more.

What exactly is the militia principle? Read our explainer article below to find out more:

