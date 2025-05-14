The Swiss militia principle – what’s it all about?
The militia system is an important principle in Swiss democracy. It reflects the idea that citizens should assume public responsibilities in a range of jobs and areas, such as fire brigades, lay judges, school boards or in parliament. Watch the video above to learn more.
