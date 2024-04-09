Increasing political diversity within Swiss cantonal governments

40% of the Swiss population possesses a migration background, a proportion noticeably absent in politics. However, a notable development has emerged

In canton Basel City, a politician with a migration background secured a seat in the government for the first time last weekend. Mustafa Atici, aged 54, hails from Kurdistan and migrated to Switzerland from Turkey at 23.

Underrepresentation in parliament

“I am confident that my journey has inspired many across Switzerland: Get involved, it’s feasible, it’s beneficial.” Mustafa Atici

Underrepresentation in parliament remains stark. Indeed, the election of the Social Democratic Party politician marks a significant milestone, resonating beyond Canton Basel and across Switzerland. Individuals with migration backgrounds remain notably underrepresented in Swiss politics.

Approximately 5% of parliamentarians in both the House of Representatives and the Senate hail from migrant backgrounds. Despite this, around 40% of Switzerland’s resident population possesses a migration background. Roughly 14% are naturalized, enabling them to participate in voting, elections, and hold political office.

Socialization is a factor. Surveys indicate that individuals with migration backgrounds vote approximately 12% less than Swiss citizens without such backgrounds.

Where does this disparity originate? There are individual factors, explains Anita Manatschal, Professor of Migration Policy at the University of Neuchâtel.

“Political socialization, such as within the family or at school, plays a significant role.” Offspring often emulate their politically active parents, she notes, yet this form of socialization is often less prevalent among those with migration backgrounds.

Furthermore, access to political information can be more challenging due to language barriers, Manatschal adds. Additionally, structural reasons persist: “Many perceive native Swiss nationals as the primary political figures.”

Effect of the long process

Existing laws exacerbate this issue. Manatschal cites Switzerland’s comparatively stringent naturalization laws. The process typically spans over ten years. Research suggests this extended duration does not enhance political integration but rather perpetuates the image of a homogeneous native population.

Mustafa Atici arrived in Switzerland to pursue studies in economics and swiftly opened his first kebab shop. Today, as a successful catering entrepreneur employing around 30 individuals, he manages multiple food stalls within Basel’s football stadium. Will Atici continue selling kebabs as a member of the cantonal government? That chapter has closed, Atici says.



