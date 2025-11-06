Swiss broadcaster staff urge voters not to cut funding
Staff at Swiss public broadcaster RTS are calling for voters to reject a popular initiative to limit funding of the parent body SRG.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The “CHF200, Enough!” initiative will go to a public vote on March 8. In a statement issued on Thursday, RTS staff defended their public service mission, which is being undermined by the initiative.
More
Swissinfo under pressure: a question of political will
A manifesto opposing the Swiss People’s Party initiative was subsequently circulated. “This staff manifesto is not a complaint, but an appeal”, said Alexandre Madrigali, president of the media union SSM Genève.
Four RTS employees – journalists, directors and technicians – have condemned the initiative, which they believe jeopardises the very mission of public service. They said they were testifying anonymously because of restrictions imposed by RTS management during the campaign.
The initiative aims to reduce the licence fee to CHF200 per year for SRG, which is also the parent company of Swissinfo. The initiative also wants to exempt all companies from paying the fee.
“If it passes, RTS will be finished,” insisted Valérie Perrin, regional secretary of the SSM.
More
Swiss to vote on tax and license fee initiatives in March
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.