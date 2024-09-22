Swiss vote on biodiversity and pension reform

A heron on the shore of Lake Geneva, near Lausanne, June 20, 2024. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

Voters will decide today whether Switzerland should better protect natural areas and allocate more funds to strengthen dwindling biodiversity. A complex proposal to reform the occupational pension scheme is also going to a vote.

Simon Bradley

Simon Bradley

Switzerland boasts stunning natural scenery, yet half of its ecosystems and one-third of its species are under threat. And this decline in biodiversity is more pronounced than in most other European countries, according to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN). On Sunday, the Swiss will vote on a biodiversity initiative, launched by nature and environmental protection groups in 2020, that calls for greater efforts to improve this situation.

Biodiversity is “our source of life” and current protective measures are insufficient, say the supporters of the initiative.

“Biodiversity in Switzerland is in a catastrophic state, all the reports say so,” Julien Perrot, a member of the initiative committee and founder of the La Salamandre environmental magazine, told Swiss public radio, RTSExternal link, last month.

“A study recently released on our rivers shows that 65% of living things have disappeared in a few decades. The situation is very, very serious and we simply need more resources… We’re not asking for the moon,” Perrot said.

If their proposal passes, an article will be added to the Swiss constitution obliging cantons and the federal government to increase protection of nature, landscapes and historic buildings and sites. Local authorities will have to allocate more land and money to safeguard and strengthen biodiversity.

A failure to act now could lead to huge costs in the future if species become extinct, warn the campaigners. The country’s losses could reach CHF14-16 billion ($16-18 billion) a year by 2050, according to estimates from the FOENExternal link. The federal government currently spends around CHF600 million a year on biodiversity. The initiative could reportedly result in additional costs of over CHF400 million a year.

‘Extreme and ineffective’

Left-wing parties and the centrist Liberal Green Party have also given their backing to the initiative. But it is opposed by a broad alliance – the main right-wing and centre-right parties, as well as farming and business groups – which considers it “too extreme and ineffective”. They say current legislation is sufficient to promote biodiversity.

The relatively low-key vote campaign has nonetheless again highlighted a gulf between rural and urban populations, as well as divisions among the farming community. Some farmers are angry as they believe they are already doing a great deal to preserve nature.

In the run-up to the vote, the initiative has struggled at the polls with the “no” vote strengthening over the course of the campaign. According to a poll by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) on September 11, 51% of respondents were against the initiative, eight percentage points more than in the first survey; 46% were in favour and 3% undecided.

Hard-fought pension reform in the balance

Voters will also decide on Sunday whether to support the government and parliament’s proposed reform of Switzerland’s occupational pension scheme, the so-called second pillar of the national pension system.

Switzerland has over 1,000 pension funds, many with their own regulations. The law overseeing occupational pension provision lays down minimum requirements; the government and parliament have long wanted to update it.

A proposed reform was rejected in a referendum in 2017. A revised plan, consisting of a package of five measures, was adopted by parliament after several hard-fought debates.

Supporters of the latest reform say its guiding principle is to guarantee the sustainable funding of the second pillar, which is under pressure due to the ageing of the population and low interest rates. One important proposed change would be a reduction in the pension conversion rate – a fixed percentage used to calculate the level of annual pension based on the amount of retirement assets saved – from 6.8% to 6%.

While this would result in a smaller annuity, it would be possible to draw a pension for longer, say supporters. This reduction in pensions is to be compensated in stages based on age and the amount of retirement capital saved for a transitional period of 15 years.

Complex battle of numbers

Another goal of the reform is to provide better protection for part-time employees and people on lower wages. The threshold for access to the second pillar would be lowered, which would allow 100,000 people to be newly or better insured, largely part-time workers and women, the government argues.

But the proposal has been contested by Swiss unions and left-wing parties, who launched a referendum in March 2023. They say people working part time and women will once again be penalised. The majority will suffer pension cuts and working people will have to contribute more to receive lower pensions when they retire.

This argument seems to have gained traction, as support for the project has steadily dwindled. The latest SBC poll on September 11 showed that 51% of voters opposed the government and parliament plan, a 12 percentage point rise over the space of a month. Meanwhile, 42% approved the reform, and 7% were undecided.

The government proposal has also reportedly divided business groups, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party and female voters. The complexity of the reform and an ongoing “battle of numbers” appear to have resulted in voters adopting a more cautious approach to the issue.

