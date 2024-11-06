Swiss ban on face covering will apply from 2025

The new constitutional article will be implemented in the Federal Act on the Prohibition of Covering the Face. Violations will be dealt with through the administrative fine procedure to minimise bureaucracy. The administrative fine to be paid will be CHF100 and can be paid directly on site. However, those who refused to pay the administrative fine will be subject to the ordinary procedure which carries a maximum penalty of CHF1,000.
The ban on covering the face does not apply on airplanes or in diplomatic and consular premises. The face may also be covered in places of worship and other sacred sites. In addition, covering the face remains allowed for reasons of health, safety, weather conditions and local Swiss customs. It is also permitted for artistic and entertainment performances and for advertising purposes.
In exceptional cases, face coverings in public spaces may be allowed if they are necessary for the exercise of freedom of expression and assembly provided that the responsible authority has approved them in advance and public order and security are not compromised.
Local authorities announced that up to 1.2 million cubic metres of rock could move towards the mountain village of Brienz. The municipality is preparing a preventive evacuation.
Swiss businesses are losing billions of francs a year as a result of the spread of Chinese online platforms Temu and Shein, says the director of the federation of Swiss retailers.
