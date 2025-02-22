Switzerland could restrict foie gras imports

Restrictions on imports of foie gras could be imposed if labelling transparency measures do not have an effect on quantity of imports.

A people’s initiative to ban foie gras imports would have minimal impact, according to the Science Committee of the House of Representatives. Switzerland accounts for only around 1% of global foie gras consumption. A ban on foie gras, without the introduction of less stringent measures beforehand, would be incompatible with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the parliamentary body said on Friday.

An indirect counter-proposal would be appropriate, the committee decided by 13 votes to 12. The government is proposing to introduce a declaration requirement for products derived from force-feeding in the near future, in order to improve transparency for consumers.

The committee’s counter-proposal is based on this compulsory declaration. It provides for additional measures to restrict imports if, five years after its entry into force, the quantities imported for commercial purposes have not significantly decreased.

The commission took into account the cultural aspect of foie gras, as well as the concrete consequences of a ban on animal welfare and international trade. The senate’s commission has yet to give its opinion.

