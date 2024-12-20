Switzerland could build new nuclear power plants

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
The Swiss government has opened up the possibility of new nuclear power plants in response to a people's initiative.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On Friday, the government put out for consultation a counter-proposal to the popular initiative ‘Electricity for all at all times (Stop the blackout)’. The initiators want to enshrine in the Swiss constitution that all ‘climate-friendly’ forms of electricity generation are permitted. This would allow the construction of new nuclear power plants.

The governing Federal Council is opposed to this initiative, it said on Friday. Rather than amending the constitution, it wants to amend the Nuclear Energy Act with its counter-proposal, so that new power plants can once again be approved in Switzerland.

The aim is to design an energy policy that is open to technology and integrates nuclear power. However, the development of renewable energies remains the priority. Lifting the ban on the construction of new power plants has the advantage of allowing Switzerland to resort to the nuclear option should renewable energies fail to meet its needs.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

News

Meeting of OSCE states in Malta

Switzerland announces candidacy to chair OSCE in 2026

This content was published on Switzerland is officially in the running to chair the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2026, the foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

Read more: Switzerland announces candidacy to chair OSCE in 2026

