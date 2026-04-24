When is a democracy a ‘real’ democracy?

What defines a democracy in practice, not just on paper? Globally, the gap between formal institutions and lived experience is raising questions about how democratic some systems really are.

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José Kress I am a specialist in creating digital content and managing social media platforms, combining expertise in communication with a sharp eye for trends. I conduct weekly research on Swiss media to produce a press review of the most important topics and stay constantly attuned to opportunities for developing innovative journalistic products. I hold a degree in Sociology from Valencia (Spain) and Bern (Switzerland), with a specialisation in Media Studies. My professional experience includes journalism, digital content creation, podcast production, and multimedia content creation. Domhnall O'Sullivan As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo.ch since 2017. Other language: 1 Español es ¿Es realmente una democracia? Entre etiquetas y percepciones Original Read more: ¿Es realmente una democracia? Entre etiquetas y percepciones

Determining whether a country is democratic can seem straightforward. Are there elections? Are the results respected? Do independent courts guarantee fair and impartial trials? Can people speak freely without fear?

In reality, the picture is less clear. Some countries hold elections but shape the system to limit genuine competition. Others enshrine freedoms – of speech, the press and protest – in their constitutions, yet fail to uphold them in practice.

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More Democracy When is a democracy no longer a democracy? This content was published on Beyond Switzerland’s borders, democracy is under pressure. But with gradual decay as much the cause as violent coups, it’s not always clear when, or if, it really “ends”. Read more: When is a democracy no longer a democracy?

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