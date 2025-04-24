Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

Many people in Switzerland carry out political work in a municipal government or a local parliament without being able to make a living from it. Even a seat in the national parliament is not considered a full-time job.

In Switzerland, this principle of citizens taking on political responsibility out of conviction and not for the sake of remuneration is known as the militia system.

Would more volunteer work be good for politics in your country? Can you imagine making a contribution yourself?

