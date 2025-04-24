Would you work for your municipality or country for free?
Many people in Switzerland carry out political work in a municipal government or a local parliament without being able to make a living from it. Even a seat in the national parliament is not considered a full-time job.
In Switzerland, this principle of citizens taking on political responsibility out of conviction and not for the sake of remuneration is known as the militia system.
Would more volunteer work be good for politics in your country? Can you imagine making a contribution yourself?
Find out more about the Swiss militia system:
Yes, of course!
I have been involved in my local community for over 25 years. I was also involved in pension organisations and old people's clubs. I have been involved in many committees and I am very interested in (political) events in the municipality or in the canton. I therefore also maintain a website on Neuhausen and one on "Pensioners".
It's somehow part of life in Switzerland. It also gives you a certain satisfaction to help others or the community. I will continue to do this with pleasure. Now that I'm retired, it's also a nice hobby.
Do something in your community too. It's worth it.
Andy
Thank you for your perspective and your appeal! Did you also have the feeling that you could make a difference through your commitment? That's great to hear.
I wouldn't do any voluntary work for the state. But I would for civil society, especially in my host country, where the social differences are obvious and glaring. The "civil servant Switzerland" has changed dramatically in recent years. Sometimes it seems to me that citizens have to bow down to the "civil servant's hat". It wasn't always like that. When I was a child, you could go in and out of the town hall. It was a pleasure, councillors, clerks and staff were always helpful and friendly. People knew and respected each other. And there was never any "cashing in". It really was a service to the people. When I was between 40 and 50 years old and walked past the official buildings in Zurich at around 09.00 in the morning, there were usually far more officials coming out of the buildings than going in. Obviously it was already time for the "Znünipause". When we wanted to install a small canopy in front of the entrance to our house in Zurich, it was an indescribable bureaucratic idle time to get authorisation. Why am I telling you this? Should I be doing "voluntary work" for such a state? Unfortunately, times have changed to the detriment of the "little" people and I think that's a shame. Well, what good and voluntary work am I doing where I live today? During the coronavirus crisis, the poorest people were the worst off. That's why, together with local friends, I provided a food programme with good daily products, plus healthy drinks. The elderly also received a state lottery ticket and the women and children a delicious ice-cream. It was a day of joy for us all. We were able to help around 400 people to overcome their misery. We distributed the goods, which I personally bought and paid for, on our beach road and everyone was happy. I didn't have to obtain a licence from any government office, even as a foreigner. The distribution was next to a police station but nobody wanted to see a licence. To your question! Would you volunteer for your community or country without pay? Not in Switzerland, but I would do signature collecting or volunteer work for Terre des Hommes or Amnesty International any day. A Switzerland that, unlike Ireland, does not take a clear position on what is happening in the Gaza Strip is no longer my Switzerland. A Switzerland that sends a "state secretary" to the USA and she comes back empty-handed is not my Switzerland. And everything is paid for by the citizens and the economy. Sorry, wherever there's a need I'm happy to help out of conviction and voluntarily, but certainly not for the "state" of Switzerland. "I would only volunteer for the Räben-Chilbi in Richterswil".
Thank you very much for your description and your contribution!
Of course, I'm wondering what it's like today in the community centre of your childhood. It's a very different environment to the big city of Zurich.
Well, the town hall in Richterswil still stands in a central location, an impressive building that radiates respect, in a park between the railway station and the main road. But I can't guarantee that, because I've been living abroad for 15 years. And Richterswil has grown considerably over the last 40 years. The most important office buildings in Zurich were built in a very prominent location, I think the famous "Mr Gull" was involved. The buildings are located between Bahnhofstrasse and the Limmat. Of course, a lot has changed in Zurich, but for me it's the best place in the world. Go to the "Fluentemer" cemetery on the Zürich Berg. There you can see how many great people lived and died in Zurich. Take a look at the simple wooden cross in this cemetery where only the name of the deceased "Sigmund Widmer" is written on the cross, he was mayor of the city and Fluentern was his place of residence. A modest man. In Zurich you can hide away, you can keep to yourself or go out among the people. But perhaps one last comment on why I would never volunteer to work for the Swiss state, not even for my city of Zurich. When I left Zurich 15 years ago, I had to go through an official course with a "routing slip" and collect stamps so that I could finally "properly deregister". I was fine with the stamps, but the tax office didn't want to give me the stamp, even though I had informed myself about the procedure 6 months in advance! The official had not yet processed my tax documents and therefore did not want to give me the stamp. Without all the stamps, no deregistration! Now comes the unbelievable part, because I paid too much tax, the city should have refunded me a decent sum. So, I owed her nothing. After a long conversation with the official, he agreed to send my tax files to my brother who lived in Switzerland when it was done. Last but not least, I had to wait 2 years for the Zurich tax office to send me my own money back.
Where I live now, you can also claim back overpaid taxes or interest. In 3 weeks the postman here will bring the corresponding payment order to my account. Why do voluntary work for such a "rich" state, Switzerland? Nevertheless, I think Zurich is a wonderful city.
I can understand your anger very well. You often feel powerless when you are exposed to the mistakes of authorities and offices. For many people, however - and I tried to convey this in my article - it is a motivation to get involved in local politics because they want to change something. https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/demokratie/wie-das-schweizer-milizsystem-die-identit%c3%a4t-st%c3%a4rkt-und-privilegierte-in-die-politik-lockt/89101105
I've heard a lot about Mayor Sigi Widmer - he even appears briefly in one of my novels.
I once wrote a letter to Mayor S. Widmer.... at a time when there were no e-mails. He didn't reply to this letter....then one day I saw him rushing to catch the train to Bern at the main station....I stopped him and asked for a reply to my letter. He gave it to me, but he missed the train with great composure. The current mayor has an unrivalled PR team, but she doesn't answer letters either. Hats off to the Federal Councillor who was sent packing because of her husband....I can't remember her name at the moment....was a very fine woman who always answered all letters, perhaps not personally, but she always responded fairly to the content and signed them personally..... AHV declared me "dead" twice because the "confirmation of life" never reached me or them. Just a few of many examples.... of my disenchantment with the state. But I will never forget the mayor S. Widmer, he was a good and open-minded person.....pje now the name Elisabeth Kopp comes back to my mind, I wasn't a party friend of hers but she was a good woman and she was played very badly....And how Mr Delmuraz gently pushed her into the limousine that took her home "for good"....
Sorry, I often write very quickly in the 10-finger system as I once learnt it in CT, there is no correction for Swiss-Info texts. That's why typos and "grammer errors" creep in from time to time, for which I would like to apologise. In addition, my computer is always set to "English" which doesn't make it any easier. Sorry again, and thank you for your understanding. pje
Thank you very much for this anecdote - when it comes to letters, you are probably right that the Federal Councillors no longer hit the keys themselves. But at least you can still see them in and around SBB trains from time to time. It's different almost everywhere else.
Herzlichen Dank für diese Anekdote - wenn es um Briefe geht, haben Sie wohl recht, dass die Bundesrätinnen und Bundesräte nicht mehr selber in die Tasten hauen. Aber immerhin kann man sie noch immer ab und an in und um die SBB-Züge sehen. Das ist fast überall sonst anders.
