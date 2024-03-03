Zurich voters approve extension of runways at airport

Longer runways mean more security, airport authorities say. Opponents say it also means more noise and more pollution. KEYSTONE/KEYSTONE/GAETAN BALLY

Voters in canton Zurich have given the all-clear for an extension of two runways at the country’s biggest airport.

Following the result on Sunday, airport authorities can now move ahead with a 400-metre extension to one runway and a 280m lengthening of another. The airport will bear the CHF250 million ($283 million) costs itself.

Some 61.7% of Zurich voters approved the extensions, with a turnout of 57.6%.

According to the airport – Switzerland’s biggest and busiest – the aim of the project is to improve safety and punctuality. Aircraft noise in the evening will also be reduced, it says.

The project was mainly supported by centre-right parties, as well as Zurich’s cantonal government and parliament.

It was challenged by opponents of aircraft noise as well as left-wing parties who said it would lead to more flights in the longer-term: this means more noise and more airline emissions, they argued. For them, the airport is already busy enough and big enough.

Debates in the run-up to the ballot were also loud, with opponents even demanding that the official vote information booklet not be delivered to households; they claimed that their arguments had been shortened and misconstrued by authorities.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

