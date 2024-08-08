Democrat Harris didn’t agree to discuss Israel arms embargo, aide says

reuters_tickers

4 minutes

By Doina Chiacu and Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Vice President Kamala Harris did not agree to discuss imposing an arms embargo on Israel during an exchange with pro-Palestinian activists who are pushing for changes to U.S. policy toward its ally over the Gaza war, an aide said on Thursday.

The Uncommitted National Movement had said late on Wednesday that Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, had “shared her sympathies and expressed an openness to a meeting with Uncommitted leaders to discuss an arms embargo” during the interaction while campaigning in Detroit, the aide said.

The aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Harris did not express a willingness to discuss an arms embargo. But a campaign spokesperson said the vice president did tell members of the Muslim and Palestinian community she would continue to engage with them on the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza, which local officials say has killed nearly 40,000 people.

“The vice president has been clear: She will always work to ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups. The vice president is focused on securing the ceasefire and hostage deal currently on the table,” the campaign spokesperson said.

Two founders of the group, Layla Elabed and Abbas Alawieh, said they spoke briefly with both Harris and newly minted running mate Tim Walz of Minnesota about their concerns about the U.S. supplying weapons to Israel as it wages war in Gaza.

Alawieh said on Thursday that both he and Elabed specifically asked for a meeting to discuss the demand for an arms embargo on Israel, “and in both cases, Vice President Harris expressed an openness to following up.”

He said he was very encouraged by his engagements with Harris’ office and “we’re hopeful that continued discussions will continue to be fruitful.”

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

Israel launched its assault on the besieged Palestinian enclave in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants who killed 1,200 people and took some 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

The Uncommitted political group was organized to oppose President Joe Biden’s staunch support for Israel’s war, which has displaced nearly 80 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people and caused severe food shortages.

The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza has prompted calls for Washington to put conditions on the billions of dollars in military funding and other assistance it provides to Israel, which has received more U.S. foreign aid since World War Two than any other country.

The United States in May paused a shipment of 2,000-pound and 500-pound bombs due to concern over the impact they could have in Gaza.

The Uncommitted movement amassed sizable vote totals in presidential nominating contests in Michigan, Minnesota and Hawaii, and has won at least 25 delegates. Leaders have said they want to use their influence at this month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

In a reminder of how divisive the issue has been for Democrats, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters briefly interrupted Harris’ speech in Detroit on Wednesday, chanting, “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide, we won’t vote for genocide.”

She paused for a moment, saying she believed in democracy and the importance of every voice, and then added, “But I am speaking now.” When the chants continued, she repeated, “You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.”

Trump has criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israeli security failures that enabled Hamas to carry out the Oct. 7 attack and said he would work to bring about a quick end to the war.