Small increase in proportion of Swiss residents with migrant background
Some 41% of the permanent resident population in Switzerland aged 15 and over had a migration background in 2024. That is around 3 million people, the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Thursday.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Compared to the previous year, the proportion of people with a migration background increased by 1.1%. According to the statistical office, around 80% of the population with a migration background was born abroad and is therefore part of the first generation. The remaining fifth were born in Switzerland and belong to the second generation.
More
The changing face of Swiss immigration
In all, 37% of the population with a migration background have Swiss citizenship. Italian and German citizenship followed most frequently, with 9% each.
Among those born abroad aged 15 and over, 40% stated that they immigrated to Switzerland for family reasons; 38% cited professional reasons. Two-thirds of them had already found a job before immigrating. Asylum (7%) and education (5%) were the next most frequently cited reasons for immigration, said the statistical office.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.