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Swiss canton St. Gallen launches new large-scale cannabis study

A large-scale cannabis study is set to begin in the canton of St. Gallen
The aim is to establish a sound research basis for the regulated recreational use of cannabis in Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

For five years, around 3,300 people in the canton of St. Gallen in northeastern Switzerland will be able to buy cannabis legally. This is part of a nationwide study on cannabis use, which was presented on Tuesday by the Swiss Cannabis Research association.

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Swiss canton St. Gallen launches new large-scale cannabis study
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Keystone-SDA

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The study is being carried out in collaboration with the University of Zurich and the KOF Institute at the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich, the Zurich-based Swiss Cannabis Research association said. The aim of this representative study is to establish a sound research basis for the regulated recreational use of cannabis in Switzerland.

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The association added that the consequences and dynamics of the emerging cannabis regulation are to be examined. Furthermore, insights are to be gained into how the black market can be curbed. The Federal Office of Public Health has given the green light for the project. A similar study is already underway in the canton of Zurich.

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