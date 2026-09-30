‘Anyone moving to Switzerland just for the money often ends up disappointed’

High wages are a draw in Switzerland – but the cost of living is also high. Keystone / Christian Beutler

Switzerland is highly sought after by international talent. However, astronomical rents, a housing shortage and the hurdles of integration take their toll. Headhunter Christian Atkinson explains why 80% of all job openings are filled locally and why Swiss kindergartens initially shock newcomers.

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Swissinfo: Switzerland consistently ranks first in global rankings for top international talent – but are you actually recruiting primarily abroad for local companies?

Christian Atkinson: That is a common misconception. When Swiss companies fill a position, they primarily look locally – meaning for specialists who are already established in the country and understand the local work culture. The share of direct hires from abroad is perhaps around 20%. The risk for employers is simply too high: candidates back out at short notice, visa processes stall, or newcomers simply fail to integrate and leave again quickly.

Swissinfo: What still makes Switzerland so enticing for the remaining 20%? Is it primarily the money?

Christian Atkinson, 46, is country director of the recruitment consultancy Robert Walters Switzerland. He grew up in the UK and studied at institutions including the University of Westminster, London Business School, and Harvard Business School. He lives with his family in Zurich. zVg

C.A.: The high salary obviously plays a role, but it’s often offset by the enormous cost of living. In the end, there’s usually more disposable income left over for investments or retirement – but anyone moving to Switzerland just for the money often ends up disappointed. If a candidate tells me they are switching jobs exclusively for the salary, that’s a red flag for me.

Swissinfo: Why?

C.A.: Because the desire to relocate quickly collapses once the first bills for rent and health insurance hit the mailbox, and the actual savings are barely higher than in, say, the UK. It requires a deeper motivation: the total package of safety, nature, quality of life, and a good environment for children. On top of that, language isn’t much of a barrier: in many international corporations English is completely sufficient.

Swissinfo: Housing is a key bottleneck when it comes to immigration. How serious is the situation for expats?

C.A.: That is currently the biggest concern for companies and the most stressful factor for candidates. The vacancy rate in urban centres is extremely low. Many expats have to move multiple times in their first few months. Anyone who sees that a family-friendly apartment with space for a home office quickly costs CHF6,000 ($7,300) a month is shocked. If you don’t know your way around, it’s easy to make bad decisions. I experienced this myself when I arrived: before the era of AI I booked us an Airbnb on Zurich’s Langstrasse – with a newborn right in the middle of the party district.

More

More Housing Switzerland’s housing shortage: how bad is it? This content was published on With high immigration and not enough new houses and flats being built, Switzerland’s housing shortage is getting worse. Just how severe is the problem? Read more: Switzerland’s housing shortage: how bad is it?

Swissinfo: Are there different expectations of Switzerland as a workplace depending on the industry and age group?

C.A.: Striking differences, in fact. In the IT sector, specialists now demand a high degree of remote work. Switzerland often still thinks more traditionally here and insists on in-office working, which makes recruiting abroad harder. Countries like Germany offer lower salaries but often more flexible models. In the finance sector, on the other hand, the more agile corporate structures compared to London are appealing, and pharma around Basel attracts specialists organically anyway. As for age groups: younger people are more concerned about political freedom of movement and the societal mood, while older ones focus on schools and family.

Swissinfo: Speaking of schools, the Swiss system differs greatly from Asia or the UK. How did you experience that personally?

C.A.: That is purely a matter of educational philosophy. In the UK, the focus even in kindergarten is heavily academic. When my son came home from Swiss kindergarten and told me he had learnt how to light matches and gain independence in the woods, I was shocked at first. Today, I love it. It fosters independence and personal responsibility. The academic level catches up effortlessly later on – my children grew up here happy, healthy and extremely independent.

Swissinfo: Studies show a certain scepticism among the Swiss towards immigration. Do foreign specialists experience discrimination, for example in terms of pay?

C.A.: In executive search, where we operate, I don’t see that at all: there are no salary differences between locals and expats at the same level. However, there is a politically charged debate about immigration. Some expats leave the country again because they never really felt welcome. The Swiss system relies heavily on rules and obligations. That can feel constraining at first. But those who stay longer realise that these very rules contribute to the safety, cleanliness and quality of life that everyone benefits from.

More

More Demographics The secret reason Switzerland is the world’s top destination for skilled professionals This content was published on In many rich countries, immigrants earn less than locals – despite having similar qualifications. Switzerland is an exception. Read more: The secret reason Switzerland is the world’s top destination for skilled professionals

Edited by Virginie Mangin. Sub-edited by Thomas Stephens

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