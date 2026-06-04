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Bern parliament approves naming feminicide in crime data

Bern parliament ready to call feminicide by its proper name
The motion's signatories said that feminicide reflects violence rooted in society's patriarchal power structures. Keystone-SDA

The parliament of the canton of Bern has voted to include feminicide as a separate category in its annual crime statistics. Currently, no institution in Switzerland systematically documents this type of crime.

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Bern parliament approves naming feminicide in crime data
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On Wednesday evening, the Bernese parliament adopted in a 117-30 vote a motion put forward by Green Party member Manuel C. Widmer, which points out that violence against women is often seen as a private matter.

The motion’s signatories, which included members of centre-right Radical-Liberals and the left-wing Social Democrats, among others, defined feminicide as the killing of women or girls in the context of patriarchal gender differences. For some members of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, however, the term feminicide is a militant political concept that has no place in official statistics.

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The Bernese government had previously said that in principle it supports the creation of a separate category in the annual crime statistics. However, it believes it’s first necessary to agree on a single definition at the national level as well as common denominators for analysing the data. Efforts to this end are reportedly already underway.

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