Bern parliament approves naming feminicide in crime data
The parliament of the canton of Bern has voted to include feminicide as a separate category in its annual crime statistics. Currently, no institution in Switzerland systematically documents this type of crime.
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On Wednesday evening, the Bernese parliament adopted in a 117-30 vote a motion put forward by Green Party member Manuel C. Widmer, which points out that violence against women is often seen as a private matter.
The motion’s signatories, which included members of centre-right Radical-Liberals and the left-wing Social Democrats, among others, defined feminicide as the killing of women or girls in the context of patriarchal gender differences. For some members of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, however, the term feminicide is a militant political concept that has no place in official statistics.
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The Bernese government had previously said that in principle it supports the creation of a separate category in the annual crime statistics. However, it believes it’s first necessary to agree on a single definition at the national level as well as common denominators for analysing the data. Efforts to this end are reportedly already underway.
Translated from French with AI/gw
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