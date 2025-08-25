Four Lausanne police officers suspended over racist messages

Discrimination: four Lausanne police officers suspended Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Racist, sexist, anti-Semitic and discriminatory messages have been circulating among Lausanne police officers on WhatsApp groups. The municipality, deeply shocked, is taking action, including an initial series of suspensions.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Discrimination: quatre policiers lausannois suspendus Original Read more: Discrimination: quatre policiers lausannois suspendus

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The two private WhatsApp groups had 6 and 48 members respectively. Not all of the messages have been analysed yet, but the City of Lausanne has already suspended four people. Others will follow in the next few days, said Pierre-Antoine Hildbrand, mayor in charge of the police, on Monday.

In addition to these suspensions, which could lead to dismissals, criminal investigations are underway.

The municipality also wants to carry out an “in-depth reform”. For the mayor, Grégoire Junod, “there is a problem of systemic discrimination” that needs to be addressed. André Duvillard, a former Neuchâtel police commander, has been hired to support the Lausanne authorities.

This case is “seriously damaging the image of the Lausanne police force. It’s a stain on the uniform that needs to be cleaned up”, according to Hildbrand.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch